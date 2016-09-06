Armed stand-off in residential street

Armed police and negotiators were involved in a five-hour stand-off in a residential street yesterday.

A man with a firearm was holed up inside a home in Immingham, North East Lincolnshire.

The incident prompted a major response from Humberside Police, with firearms officers, negotiators, community offices, police dog teams and the joint specialist operations unit all involved.

The drama began shortly after 3pm when officers were called to the property in Ancholme Avenue.

The road was cordoned off, a number of nearby homes were evacuated, and police urged people to stay away from the area.

At around 7.45pm a 37-year-old man agreed to come outside.

He was arrested in connection with criminal damage, threats to life and an offence under section 16 of the firearms act.

A number of firearms were recovered by police at the scene and made safe.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes a short time later.

A police spokesman said: “We are pleased to say no-one was hurt during the stand-off.

“A great team effort by all officers involved in this high risk and pressured incident.”