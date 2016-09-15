Arrest after alleged bomb threat on Doncaster bus

Police arrested a 33-year-old man after a bomb threat was allegedly made on a bus in the Edenthorpe area of Doncaster.
Officers were called to Thorne Road at around 4pm yesterday (Weds Sept 14) following information received about an alleged bomb threat on a bus.
The bus was evacuated as a precautionary measure and a cordon put in place while it was searched.
South Yorkshire Police said there was no device found and no evidence to suggest that this was a credible threat.
The man was arrested on suspicion of communicating a threat to cause an explosion and currently remains in police custody.
Police investigating the incident are keen to speak to passengers on the bus, in particular a woman who was travelling on the bus with her children.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 735 of 14 September 2016.
