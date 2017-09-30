Arrest after Bradford drugs raid

An arrest has been made after a raid in Bradford uncovered a stash of class A drugs.
Bradford Police carried out the raid early this morning, finding a quantity of drugs, paraphernalia and, in a car which was seized at the scene, more class A drugs were later discovered.
Bradford Police said a man at the address in Girlington was arrested for possession with intent to supply.
"West Yorkshire Police is committed to dealing with drug dealers and prosecuting these offenders," the force said in a statement.
