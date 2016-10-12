Arrest made after children who took cookies from woman fell ill

POLICE in Grimsby are investigating allegations that three children fell ill after eating cookies given to them by a woman in the street.

The girls, aged 13 and 15, and a 13-year-old boy were said to have been given the cookies in Freeman Street on Saturday evening.

They fell ill afterwards and were taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital for treatment on Saturday.

Humberside Police today said the children were discharged after being given a clean bill of health, but the incident is under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Miller said: “We responded to this report really quickly and were able to identify a woman we wanted to speak to in relation to the allegations. She has been arrested, questioned and released on police bail while further enquiries are undertaken.”

The 60-year-old woman has released on police bail until early November.

While detectives said it was too early to say exactly what happened, they have urged parents to talk to their children about the issue.

Det Chief Insp Miller said: “This is a good opportunity to remind children and young people not to talk to strangers and never to accept gifts from them. “I would encourage parents to remind their children that they should not talk to people they don’t know and if they are approached by someone who they are unsure about, they should alert their parents who in turn should contact the police if there are genuine concerns about them.”