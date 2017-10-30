Arrest over Leeds baseball bat attack as victim still in hospital a month later

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of a baseball bat attack which left a man seriously injured.

The 28-year-old man was arrested from his address in the Kirkstall area of Leeds this morning (Mon Oct 30) on suspicion of assaulting 43-year-old Francis Manda in Harehills on Friday, September 29.

Francis Manda

Mr Manda suffered a serious head injury in the attack and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

An appeal for information was made last week which included photographs of Mr Manda’s injuries after his family agreed to release them.

Detectives have now established that the attack took place at about 3.55pm on September 29 at the junction of Lupton Avenue and Torre Drive in Harehills.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable 2955 Darren Young at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170451444.

Francis Manda

Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.