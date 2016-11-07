Arrests after taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an alleged knifepoint robbery of a Hull taxi driver.

The incident happened at around 1.40am on Sunday November 6, after the driver of a blue Ford Focus picked up three men from an address in Anlaby Road.

Humberside Police say that after getting into the vehicle, the passengers are said to have threatened the man and escaped with his takings which were recovered.

Three 19-year-old men were arrested a short time later on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B drug. One was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

All have been released on bail to a date in December, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2227014.