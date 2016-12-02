Arrests made after drugs raids

Three houses were raided by police today after the properties were linked with drug dealing in Grimsby.

Two warrants were executed on Rutland Street in the town resulting in the recovery of drugs known as legal highs money linked with criminality and items of evidence.

Humberside Police have confirmed that a 23-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply. They are in police custody at this time.

On Freeman Street another warrant was executed and yesterday (Thursday) a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs on Orchard Drive also in Grimsby.

Insp Steven Peck from the Local Community Policing Team said the operation had been made possible by information supplied to the police from the public. The targeting of the East marsh area follows drug related investigations and arrests in the same area back in September.

He added: “I would like to thank all the people who have been in touch already and urge others living and working in the area to help us by reporting criminals operating in their neighbourhood, so we can continue to work with partners in order to bring them to justice.

“Drug dealing is a concern for residents in the neighbourhood and PC Karen Johnson has been working tirelessly with the rest of the Community Team to gather information on those involved and this led to Misuse of Drug Act warrants being secured. We will continue to secure these warrants to protect our communities and are committed to tackling drug dealing which is often linked with other types of crime and anti-social behaviour as well as organised crime.”