Arson attack at Leeds house

ARSONISTS started a blaze after breaking into a derelict house in the Crossgates area of east Leeds tonight.

Fire crews from Killingbeck were called to the incident at the property on Orchard Road just after 7pm tonight (Weds Jan 25).

Three fire engines and an aerial appliance initially attended after reports were received that people may be inside the house.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the house, which was confirmed to be empty.

Police said the property had been boarded up but boards had been ripped off before a fire was deliberately started inside.

Call police on 101 with information.