Asian passenger faced racial abuse on Sheffield bus

A bus passenger reported being racially abused in Sheffield by a woman travelling with three children.

The victim, a 21-year-old Asian woman, had boarded the number 88 Stagecoach bus outside Northern General Hospital, Barnsley Road.

A couple of stops later, a woman got on the bus with three young children – two girls and a boy. They sat close to the alleged victim.

The woman is said to have racially abused the victim throughout the journey, before getting off the bus at Snig Hill.

She is described as white, in her late 20s and of average height and build.

Police today said they would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the bus at the same time and who saw what happened.

The incident is said to have happened on Friday, September 2, between 11am and 11.20am.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 388 of 2 September 2016.