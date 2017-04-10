A woman needed hospital treatment for a head injury after being deliberately pushed into the road during an unprovoked attack in Whitby.

The woman in her 40s was walking home from an evening of socialising with a friend when she was assaulted.

Police today said that an unknown offender had deliberately pushed the woman into the road as she walked along Windsor Terrace between 11.30pm and midnight on Friday.

A spokesman said: "The victim has suffered a nasty head wound as a result, and was forced to seek hospital treatment.

"The offender did not attempt to take any personal property and the attack is completely unprovoked."

Anyone with any information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Robert Higgs.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170059650 when passing on information.