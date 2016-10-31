Attacker had “no obvious motive” for assault on vulnerable woman in Malton

A vulnerable woman on crutches was attacked in a North Yorkshire market town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police today released details of the assault in Malton, saying there was “no obvious motive”.

The victim, a woman in her 40s who needs crutches to walk, was in Wheelgate at around 1pm when she was approached from behind.

She was punched once to the face, which caused her to stumble to the ground.

She suffered chipped teeth and cuts and swollen lips as a result of the attack and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information that may help to identify the offender is asked to dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Paul Fenwick or Malton Police. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.