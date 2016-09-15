Attackers pick on Scot for wearing a kilt in public

A SCOTTISH man says he was viciously assaulted for having the “audacity” to wear a kilt in the English countryside.

Christopher Baxter claims he was followed through the picturesque village of Tideswell, in the Peak District west of Sheffield, last Saturday.

He said he was jumped from behind before being assaulted - leaving him with nasty bruises and cuts on his arm and head.

Mr Baxter said: “Pretty much everyone in this area seems incredibly nice - always willing to chat, whether it be at your local pub, on the bus, doing your shopping or just walking down the lane.

“Unfortunately, this idyllic image of the Peak District was shattered for me this past Saturday night when I became the victim of a vicious assault for having the audacity to wear a kilt.

“They decided to jump me from behind and explain to me rather forcefully their dislike for Scotsmen.”

Mr Baxter moved to Tideswell in June this year having landed a new job in Chesterfield.

After living abroad for 13 years, he had settled into life in the village and even joined Tideswell Male Voice Choir.

Derbyshire police confirmed they were called to High Street in Tideswell at 11.30pm on Saturday.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101.