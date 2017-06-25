Attempted armed robbery at Sheffield fish and chip shop

POLICE are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Sheffield fish and chip shop.

A man entered Norwood Fish Bar on Herries Road at around 10pm on Friday June 23 and pulled out what appeared to be a gun.

He demanded that staff fill a black rucksack with cash. After staff backed away, the man attempted to fill the bag himself but left the shop empty-handed.

He is described as being in his late thirties, slim, between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, clean shaven with a drawn face and pointed nose.

He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a black rucksack.

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote incident number 1451 of 23 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.