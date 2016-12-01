‘Axe man’ shot dead by Hull police named as Lewis Skelton, 31

A MAN shot dead by police in Hull in an alleged axe incident has been named as 31-year-old Lewis Skelton.

Mr Skelton died in hospital after he was shot by officers from Humberside Police close to Hull city centre on Tuesday morning.

Police and forensics officers at the scene of the shooting in Francis Street, Hull

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Mr Sleton, named in local press reports this morning, was shot several times with a Taser, before being shot twice, according to witnesses.

The incident started shortly after 9.20am when armed officers were sent to the Post Office on Holderness Road following reports of concerns for the safety of the public, after a man was seen with an axe.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting in Francis Street said they heard loud gunshots and then saw a man on the floor, surrounded by police, with “blood gushing out of him”.

It was reported today that the 31-year-old had previously served a two-year jail sentence.

However friends described him as “a calm-natured, chilled good lad.” One said he had suffered mental health problems in the past, adding: “He needed help, not shooting.”