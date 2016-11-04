Bag and camera stolen from train station pub

A camera worth £500 was taken from a man’s rucksack while he was in the bar at Leeds train stations’ Wetherspoons pub.

British Transport Police are now investigating and say that they would like to speak to the man pictured after reviewing CCTV images.

They say the victim was sitting in the pub around 7pm on Sunday October 9. He had placed his rucksack containing the camera under a table by his feet.

A man entered the bar and stole the bag and left the station.

It contained a Nikon camera, worth approximately £500,

PC Mark Edkins said: “After reviewing CCTV from the station we are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to about the theft.

“The man in the image is someone who I believe has information about this incident. Who is he?” added PC Edkins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016, quoting reference 178 of 4/11. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.