Bearded cyclist jumped off bike and stole car

A white Ford Fiesta was stolen after being left with the engine running.

The theft happened at around 5.50am on Saturday after the owner started up the car and left it to warm up in Wimborn Avenue, Grimbsy.

A man with a beard, riding a bike, is said to have jumped into the Fiesta when the owner was just a few metres away, before driving off in the direction of Winston Avenue and Littlefield Lane.

The car was found abandoned the following day in a parking area off Elder View.

Humberside Police shared details of the theft today as they appealed for witnesses and urged other drivers not to leave their cars unattended.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2211707.