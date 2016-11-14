Ben Needham’s family in new appeal: Let’s bring him home and lay him to rest

The family of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has issued a new appeal for information to help ‘bring him home and lay him to rest’.

Ben was just 21 months old when he vanished on the Greek island of Kos in July 1991.

A statement issued by Ben’s family on their ‘Help Find Ben Needham’ page on Facebook says: “May I ask you to still keep Ben’s case out there and if anyone out there has any information on where Ben could be to please get in touch.

“All information given is in strictest confidence.

“The Needham family need to find Ben, to bring him home and to lay him to rest.

“Once again thank you all for your support.”

A South Yorkshire Police search team spent three weeks on Kos excavating land and said they believe Ben ‘died as a result of an accident’.

No remains were found during the search but a toy car believed to have belonged to Ben was found.

Police said they believe Ben was crushed and buried by a digger clearing land close to where Ben was last seen.