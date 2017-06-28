Bentley GT and £40,000 watch confiscation orders for jailed Bradford men who sent baby powder to Pakistan to replace it with heroin

Five West Yorkshire men who imported drugs into the UK by sending baby powder to Pakistan to have it swapped for heroin were subject to confiscation hearings at Leeds Crown Court today.

Khalid Mahmood, Faisal Khan, Fiaz Ahmed, Usman Bari, and Yasser Uddin were convicted following a ten week trial in 2013.

The five are currently serving sentences totalling 109 years.

The courts today passed confiscation orders totalling £1million including a Bentley GT Continental and a £40,000 Hublot watch.

The gang were shipping parcels of baby powder out to Pakistan via the postal system which were returned by criminal associates, the contents having been substituted with heroin. The enterprise as a whole was assessed to have generated £4.7m.

Today the court made confiscation orders totalling £900,497.87 which include a £280,000 property in Bradford, a Bentley GT Continental, equity in three further properties including one in Pakistan and a £40,000 Hublot watch.

The orders must be paid in full within three months else default sentences totalling eleven years will be activated, consecutive to sentences currently being served. Enforcement Receivers are expected to be appointed by the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure properties are sold and the orders paid.

It brings to a close a lengthy investigation run by the Regional Asset Recovery Team working with its partners in Border Force and West Yorkshire Police Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Mrs. Senior, the Head of Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit & North East Regional Asset Recovery Team, commentating on today’s result said; “Those who choose to traffic in controlled drugs, particularly Class A such as in this case heroin, in addition to lengthy prison sentences can expect a rigorous investigation of their finances. Today’s orders demonstrate our determination to ensure that these defendants are stripped of any gains arising from their offending”.