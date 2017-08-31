Bike stolen during knifepoint robbery in alley behind KFC in Huddersfield

A bike was stolen during a knifepoint robbery in an alleyway behind a KFC restaurant in Huddersfield.

The victim was in the alleyway off Westbourne Road, Marsh, around 9pm on Tuesday.

He was approached by two people who robbed him at knifepoint.

The robbers took a green and black Voodoo Bantu mountain bike.

Now police are appealing for the public's help in finding the two people responsible.

The first is described as a black male, aged 18 to 20 years, 5ft 9in to 6ft, and stocky. He had facial stubble and wore a black hooded top with the hood up. There was a white mark on his left shoulder area. He also had on black tracksuit bottoms and spoke in a local accent.

The second is described as a white male, aged 16 to 18 years, 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in, and stocky. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up and grey shorts. He spoke in a local accent.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting 13170399329.