Biker is filmed doing wheelie as he speeds through York street at 78mph

A BIKER has been banned after he was filmed doing a wheelie as hs clocked speeds of up to 78 mph along a residential street in York.

Van Marc Hardman, 23, from Knottingley, was handed a 12-week suspended prison sentence, an 18-month ban and a bill of £735 in fines and costs, after York magistrates found him guilty of dangerous driving.

He was also told to complete 250 hours of community service face an extended driving test after his ban.

Hardman was captured by a police safety camera last March, pulling a wheelie and riding his 600cc motorbike at 78mph along Skipwith Road in Escrick, York, a residential area with a 30mph limit.

HARDMAN was riding with two others. One, a a 22-year-old from Pontefract, who was disqualified at the time, has since pleaded guilty to speeding and riding whilst disqualified. The other rider, a 22-year-old from Knottingley, also admitted speeding.

Constable Andy Forth of North Yorkshire Police said: “Hardman was captured riding dangerously in excess of double the speed limit along a residential street. His riding behaviour displayed sheer stupidity and the sentence handed to him reflects the fact that he was prepared to put others in danger as a result of his irresponsible riding.

“He can consider himself very lucky that his actions did not lead to tragedy – not only to himself, but to other road users who were in the area at the time.”