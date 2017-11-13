Bin bags full of cannabis discovered near Harrogate

Seven bags full of cannabis have been discovered in a lay-by near Harrogate.

The bags were found by a council officer at the top of Blubberhouses on the A59 early Sunday morning.

Harrogate PC Amanda Hanusch-Moore took to Twiiter, saying: "If it's yours come and speak to us at Harrogate Police station, we're more than happy to discuss!"If it's yours come and speak to us at Harrogate Police station, we're more than happy to discuss."

No arrests have been made and North Yorkshire Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to call 101.