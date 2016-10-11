Body found at local beauty spot

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in a lay-by near Tintwistle yesterday.

A member of the public found the body in a parking area off the A628 just east of Tintwistle and north of Valehouse and Rhodeswood reservoirs at around 12.30pm.

The body is badly burnt and police are working to discover the gender of the victim and their identity. A post mortem examination is yet to take place.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit are leading the investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The lay-by on the route between Sheffield and Manchester is used by ramblers and dog walkers and officers want to speak to anyone who has been in the area recently and anyone who has seen suspicious activity, such as someone setting a fire.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the victim is also asked to come forward.

Contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident 58 of October 11. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.