Body found in canal at Apperley Bridge not linked to search for man with gun

The discovery of a body in a West Yorkshire canal is not linked to the earlier search for a man seen with a gun, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Dobson Locks in Apperley Bridge at about 7.15am when the man's body was discovered in a lock.

The body was removed and the man, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It led to speculation that there may be suspicious circumstances, with people on social media connecting it to a separate incident involving a report of a man with a gun in Silsden.

But a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are aware of speculation on social media linking the discovery of a man's body in the canal at Apperley Bridge to a report of a man seen with a firearm in Silsden.

"These incidents are not being treated as linked and while the death of the man is still being investigated, it is not believed to be suspicious."

Police have released more details about the discovery of the man's body as efforts to identify him continue.

The man is described as white and in his sixties or seventies, with grey/white hair which is thinning on top.

He was wearing a silver rimmed glasses, a blue or grey Mountain Warehouse jacket, blue walking trousers, white socks and brown leather boots.

The spokesman said: "He is believed to be local to the area.His death is being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious."

Anyone who recognises this description is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting log *258 of today.