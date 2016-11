A WOMAN'S body was found in the garden of a house in the Keighley area of Bradford this morning.

A member of the public alerted police at 7.40am today (Sun Nov 6) after the body was found in the garden of a house on Bracken Bank Crescent.

Police said say they are treating the death as 'unexplained' rather than suspicious.

A cordon is in place and enquiries are continuing. A post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.