Bogus officer warning as £9,300 stolen from pensioner

A warning has been issued after a bogus police officer conned an 86-year-old Beverley man into handing over £9,300.

The victim received a call from a man claiming to be working for the fraud squad on Tuesday, September 6.

The caller told the victim there had been suspicious activity on his account.

He advised him to withdraw his money immediately and give details of a ‘safe’ account to pay it into.

The matter has been reported to the victim’s bank and Action Fraud, and an investigation has been launched.

Humberside Police highlighted the incident as they urged the public to take extra care.

Officers from the force’s economic crime unit have today reiterated advice on how to avoid falling foul of similar conmen.

The basics include:

Never give out bank or personal details to strangers

Don’t had over money or transfer funds to unknown accounts

If you believe you have been called, hang up and use another phone to call police. Don’t use the same phone immediately as the offender may be maintaining the connection.

If you are called as part of this scam, make a note of the details – including the number the bogus caller has rung from – and call 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.