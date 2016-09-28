Boy, 13, suffers life-changing injuries after horrific beating by BMX pal in Yorkshire Dales

A 13-year-old boy had to undergo life-saving surgery after being the victim of “sadistic” sexual violence by a 15-year-old attacker in the Yorkshire Dales.

A court heard how the youngster was subjected to a horrific beating as he played in a Dales community.

The attack happened as the two boys were digging a ramp for their BMX bikes in woodland.

Michael Rawlinson, prosecuting, said the older boy carried out the attack after suddenly losing his temper when he accused the younger boy of not digging properly.

The younger boy was battered with sticks as he begged for the attacker to stop during the incident.

The older boy then removed the victim’s lower clothing and used the handle of a rake to inflict life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old was then told to go home and tell his mother that he had suffered the injuries after falling from his bike.

The boy was taken to hospital after it became clear he was seriously injured.

Mr Rawlinson said the boy had 56 separate sites of bruising or trauma of his body.

He also suffered a perforated bowl and had to undergo surgery after suffering peritonitis and septicaemia.

The prosecutor said the victim refused to say who had attacked him due to the threats that had been made against him if he told.

The identity of the attacker became clear when the victim’s phone was checked and showed he had arranged to meet the defendant shortly before the incident, on June 30 year.

Mr Rawlinson said the victim had also been diagnosed as suffering from severe post traumatic stress disorder as a result of his ordeal.

He continues to suffer nightmares and flashbacks.

The prosecutor said the attack had also had a significant impact within the community there the incident took place.

Physical injuries are also likely to remain with him for the rest of his life.

The boy has also had to move away from his local community with his family due to the incident.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and a sexual assault.

Julian White, mitigating at Leeds Crown Court, said the attack was appalling and life-changing for the victim but the motivation for the offences were still unclear.

Mr White said the 15-year-old still maintained that the attack was not sexually motivated and a psychiatrist’s report was also inconclusive as to whether it was.

He added: “He cannot offer, he will not offer, an explanation as to what the motivation was that led to this behaviour on that day.”

The defendant was made the subject of a five-year period of detention followed an extended licence period of five years.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, said: “The offences were truly horrific. You victim was only 13 yeard old and what you did caused serious life-threatening injuries.

“He will never, I am satisfied, fully recover from what happened.

The judge added: “In my judgement, it is clear that at the moment there is a risk of serious harm, including death or personal injury, whether physical or physiological, by you committing further serious offences.”