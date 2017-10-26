Boy, 16, charged with causing death of man assaulted outside McDonalds in Huddersfield

A teenager from Huddersfield has been charged with manslaughter after an assault victim died from his injuries.

Graham Bell, 37, was assaulted outside McDonalds in Kirkgate, Huddersfield, on October 1.

He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died three days later.

Now detectives have charged a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with manslaughter.

He will appear at Leeds Youth Court on 28 November.

Police are also continuing their appeal for witnesses and urged anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Phone 101, quoting crime reference 13170453616, to pass on any information.