Boy, four, found after reports of abduction in Sheffield

A four-year-old boy has been located by police after being taken from an address in South Yorkshire.

Namvu Neuyen, who is also known as William, was taken from an address in Rock Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, yesterday.

The youngster was last seen walking down Rock Street towards Christchurch Road with a man at around 10.30pm before a police appeal was launched.

South Yorkshire Police had launched a full enquiry and were working to obtain a detailed description of the pair, including what they were wearing at the time of the disappearance.

A force spokesperson said: “Thanks for sharing our appeal. Namvu has been found safe and well.

“Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to his disappearance.”