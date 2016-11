A BRADFORD man is due in court today charged with offences under the Terrorism Act relating to alleged social media postings.

Atzaz Khan, 29, was arrested by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit in March and has now been charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist publications under Section 2 of the Act.

Khan is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

A police spokesman said: “The investigation is in relation to alleged social media postings.”