Bradford murder police arrest woman

A woman has been arrested by detectives investigating a murder in Bradford.

The body of a man, who was in his 40s, was found by ambulance staff at an address in Stephenson Street in the Great Horton area at about 7.48pm on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police today said a post mortem has since confirmed that the man died of a head injury.

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.