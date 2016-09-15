Bradford murder victim was attacked after playing football

THE family of a “kind and gentle” 21-year-old man who died after being attacked following a game of football in Bradford have urged the public to help police with the murder investigation.

Beyake Keita-Ann suffered serious head injuries following a disturbance between two groups of people in Attock Park in Laisterdyke at about 8pm on Tuesday, August 23.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, but sadly died yesterday (Weds Sept 14).

A 17-year-old youth received minor injuries which needed hospital treatment.

The attack is believed to have happened close to some football pitches, where the victims had been playing just moments before.

Mr Keita-Ann’s family said in a statement: “We would like to appeal to members of the public who have any information which may assist the police in their investigation in to the murder of our loving son and brother, Beyake Keita Ann.

“Beyake was a kind and gentle person who liked to play football when he was not at work. This is what he did on the 23 August 2016 not knowing it would lead to his death. He was a popular and friendly person. We are devastated by his death and would urge anyone with any information to contact the police.”

A total of nine men aged between 17 and 46 have been arrested in connection with the inquiry.

Six are currently on bail pending further enquiries. Three have been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: “While a number of enquiries have already been completed in relation to this investigation, this is now being treated as a murder inquiry and we are continuing to appeal for information.

“We believe the victims were playing football in the park from around 6pm and that the park was very busy, so we would ask for anyone who was using the park at that time to contact us.

“It is vital that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious comes forward, so we can establish what happened and who was responsible for inflicting the injuries which sadly proved fatal for Mr Keita-Ann.

“This attack took place in a popular public area in Laisterdyke and we believe the answers will be found in the local community.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting crime reference 13160363829 or to pass details anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”