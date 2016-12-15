Bradford robbery detectives issue CCTV appeal

This is the man police want to trace as part of their investigation into a robbery in Bradford.

Officers would like to speak to him following a robbery in the Clayton Heights area of the city on November 28.

He is described as being over six ft and stocky.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con 5248 Haider at Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160710736.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.