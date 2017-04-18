Burglars stole jewellery during Valentine's Day break-in near York

Police want to identify the men pictured in these e-fit images after a burglary in a North Yorkshire village.

The men were seen acting suspiciously in the Whixley area on Valentine's Day when jewellery and electrical items were stolen from a property.

They force their way into an address in Station Road some time between 2.45pm and 6.30pm.

Various electrical items and jewellery were stolen during the incident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries since then, those responsible have not yet been identified.

"Officers are now appealing for information about two men and a vehicle - possibly a black Vauxhall Meriva or Nissan Note - that were seen acting suspiciously in the area."

Anyone with information which might help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Geri Tunney, or email geri.tunney@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170025998.