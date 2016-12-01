Bus carrying passengers has windows smashed

Youths have smashed a bus window by throwing objects at it while it was in service.

Humberside Police have branded the act reckless and have issued a picture of the damaged bus as they appeal to the public for information.

The Stagecoach number 33 bus was travelling from East Common Lane on to Cemetery Road in Scunthorpe at around 5.15pm on Saturday 26 November when it was targeted.

Humberside Police said that as the bus passed the junction of Hampton Road a group of youths dressed in dark clothes threw objects at the bus which smashed four windows of the driver’s side.

There were several passengers on the bus at the time of the incident who were unharmed.

Officers are appealing for information to be passed via 101 quoting reference 2231620.