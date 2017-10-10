Can you help police with York sex assault investigation?

Police have issued CCTV in connection with two sexual assaults in York.

North Yorkshire Police say that enquiries have been ongoing into two potentially linked incidents involving a man who allegedly sexually assaulted women who were walking alone.

Another image taken on the night of the second incident.

The first was on a cycle track off James Street at around 8.50pm on Sunday September 24 and the second in the Navigation Road area at around 12.30am on Tuesday September 26.

A 28-year-old local man was arrested in connection with both incidents on September 27 following the release of an e-fit description and later released under investigation.

Following further enquiries, CCTV images of the suspect have been recovered by the investigation team who are appealing for people to come forward with any information that may assist the case.

If you can help contact the York Serious Crime Team on 01609 643279 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote reference number 12170172779.