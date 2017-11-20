Cannabis farm busted in Halifax

Police have seized just short of 200 cannabis plants from an address in Shelf.

The officers recovered the drugs from an isolated property in the area.

One of the officers, PC Buttersfield said: "This was a sophisticated commercial set up likely to be generating hundreds of thousands of pounds in revenue for criminal gangs.

"This shows that no matter how safe they think they are we are committed to tackling and not tolerating organised crime groups in Calderdale."

Last month officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered two cannabis farms in one week.