Car mounted kerb at 'speed' before hitting woman in Withernsea

A woman was hurt when she was knocked down by a car which mounted the kerb and then drove off.

The 51-year-old woman suffered minor leg injuries during the hit and run in Withernsea on May 31.

Humberside Police today released details of the incident, which happened in Queen Street at around 2pm.

The red Ford Fiesta involved was said to have mounted the kerb 'at speed' before hitting the woman.

A spokesman said: "There were several people in the area at the time. If you saw this incident and can help with our enquiries, please call the non-emergency number 101 and quote log 557 of 31/05/2017."