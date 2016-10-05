Caravan fire thought to be arson

POlice in South Yorkshire are treating a caravan fire in Rotherham as arson.

The emergency services were called to Northfield Lane at Wickersley, following reports a caravan had been set alight at around 4.25am on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured during the fire but it is reported that a group of people were seen close to the caravan a short time before the fire, who fled the scene down Northfield Lane towards Fleming Way.

South Yorkshire police says it is treating this as arson and would like to hear from any witnesses who saw anything suspicious.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 84 of 4 October 2016.