Cash machine stolen in Dewsbury

Thieves have caused damage to a building after stealing an ATM from a Tesco store in West Yorkshire.

It happened around 1.20am on Fridayat the Tesco Express store on Wakefield Road in the Earlsheaton area of Dewsbury.

The suspects arrived in a vehicle and caused a significant amount of damage to the machine and building, before making off with an amount of cash say West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact DC Craig Foulkes at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170462257. Information can also be passed to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111