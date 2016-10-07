Cash machine stolen in Malton in early hours

North Yorkshire Police is investigating after a cash machine was stolen in Malton in the early hours of this morning.

It was reported to police at 1.44am after thieves used a JCB digger, which had been stolen from Scrayingham on Thursday, to remove the cash machine.

The JCB was found abandoned in the middle of the road with the engine running.

Another vehicle, a blue Mitsubishi L200 pick-up was also involved in the incident. This vehicle was reported stolen from Buttercrambe on Wednesday and has since been recovered.

The cash machine has been found in the Malton area.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and have also issued an appeal to help piece together the movements of the JCB between yesterday evening (Thursday) and 2am today.

Anyone who saw a JCB in the area or saw one in unusual circumstances in asked to contact the police urgently.

They are also appealing to anyone who has information about the theft of the Mitsubishi pick-up from Buttercrambe on October 5, and anyone who can help piece together its movements over the past two days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160182372 when passing on information.