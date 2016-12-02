CCTV appeal: Abusive man threatened to rip off woman's head scarf in Leeds

Police are hunting a man who racially abused a woman and threatened to rip off her head scarf.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was walking along New Station Street towards Leeds City Station on the evening of Wednesday, November 23.

Do you recognise this man?

Two men were walking in the opposite direction as she neared the Trinity multi storey car park at 8.45pm.

One of the men used racially abusive language and threatened to rip off her head scarf as they passed her.

The man then walked off towards Boar Lane.

British Transport Police have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to about the incident.

PC Rob Drysdale said: “This woman was a victim of hate crime. This will not be tolerated and I am keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as I believe he has vital information that could help me with the investigation.

“We all have the right to travel without fear or intimidation. British Transport Police takes incidents of hate crime very seriously and I urge the person in the CCTV images, or anyone who know the person in the images to get in contact.” Anyone with any information is asked to British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, citing crime reference number 131 29/11/2016.