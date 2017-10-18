CCTV appeal after arson attack outside Ann Summers shop in York

CCTV images have been released by police investigating an arson attack outside a shop in York.

It happened at around 4.53am on Friday when someone set fire to cardboard which has been left next to Ann Summers in High Ousegate.

The fire caused damage to the front of the store before the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "The CCTV images are of a man officers want to talk to in connection with the incident as they believe he may have important information that could assist their investigation. The image was taken at the scene of the fire."

Anyone who can help to identify the man shown in the images is asked to email Rebecca.Lawrenson1998@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Becky Lawrenson.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170183509 when passing on information.