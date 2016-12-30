Search

CCTV appeal after man 'forcibly kissed' woman in Goole shop

Police want to trace this man

Police want to trace this man

0
Have your say

POLICE have launched a sexual assault investigation after a man allegedly forcibly kissed a woman in a shop in Goole.

Humberside Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident at a discount store in Wesley Street, Goole.

It happened just before 4pm on Wednesday November 16, but police only released details today.

Police said a woman shopping in the store was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation, before grabbing her and forcibly kissing her.

He is described as olive-skinned, of broad build, around 6ft 2in tall, with a bald head. He spoke with an English accent and wore a long black coat, black shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2229235.

Back to the top of the page