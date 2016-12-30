CCTV appeal after man 'forcibly kissed' woman in Goole shop

POLICE have launched a sexual assault investigation after a man allegedly forcibly kissed a woman in a shop in Goole.

Humberside Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident at a discount store in Wesley Street, Goole.

It happened just before 4pm on Wednesday November 16, but police only released details today.

Police said a woman shopping in the store was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation, before grabbing her and forcibly kissing her.

He is described as olive-skinned, of broad build, around 6ft 2in tall, with a bald head. He spoke with an English accent and wore a long black coat, black shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 2229235.