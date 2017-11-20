CCTV appeal after stolen bank card used in Leeds

Police investigating a burglary in Leeds have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

The man was filmed at the Stanningley Store in Leeds and Bradford Road, Stanningley, at around 8am on Thursday, October 26.

West Yorkshire Police today said that a stolen bank card was used in the store at around the same as the image was captured.

A spokesman said: "The card was among property taken in a burglary at house in Broad Lane, Bramley, which happened overnight on October 25 and 26."

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information about the burglary is asked to contact PC 3881 Annie Monaghan at Leeds District Crime Team via 101, quoting crime number 13170497671.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.