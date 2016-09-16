CCTV appeal after street fighting in Doncaster

POLICE investigating a mass brawl in Doncaster town centre have released CCTV images of men they want to speak to.

A number of men were reported to have been fighting in Silver Street just before 9pm on Sunday August 13.

Do you know these men?

One man was knocked unconscious during the incident.

Officers investigating would like to speak with the men pictured as they believe they may have important information in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1017 of 13 August 2016.

Do you know these men?

Do you know these men?