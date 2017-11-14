CCTV appeal after women in headscarves 'racially abused' on Leeds to Sheffield train

Police are investigating reports that two women in headscarves were racially abused while travelling on a train from Leeds to Sheffield.

British Transport Police (BTP) today released details of the alleged hate crime as they issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The incident is reported to have happened on board the 7.06pm Northern service from Leeds on Saturday, October 14.

A spokesman said the two victims had not been the ones to report the incident to police.

"A member of the public who was travelling on the service witnessed a man racially abusing two women sat opposite him," he said.

"The member of public then reported this to BTP by sending a text to BTP’s discreet reporting service 61016.

"Officers are now releasing CCTV images of a man they wish to speak in connection to this incident.

"If you know who he is, please get in touch as your information could help officers investigate."

The investigation team is also keen to hear from the two women who were said to have been racially abused.

Any information can be sent to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 560 of 14/10/17.

Alternatively, pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.