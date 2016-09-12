CCTV appeal: Attacker pushed woman down passage and pinned her to wall

A woman was pushed down a passageway behind Hull’s History Museum and pinned to a wall by an unknown man.

Her attacker fled after being disturbed by another member of the public.

Do you recognise this man? Police in Hull want to trace him as part of an ongoing investigation.

Detectives today released images of this man as part of their ongoing investigation into the attempted sexual assualt.

They want to hear from anyone who can identify him or who witnessed the alleged incident.

It happened in Worship Street on Friday, September 2, at around 11.20pm.

The attacker ran off towards Freetown Way.

Call Humberside Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 2211885, or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.