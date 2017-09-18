CCTV appeal: Jewellery and cash stolen from house in Malton

Police want to trace this man after jewellery of sentimental value was stolen from a house in Malton.

A quantity of cash was also taken when the home in East Mount was burgled on July 21.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"However, police would like to speak to a second man who was pictured by CCTV."

The man in the image is described as white, in his late teens or early twenties, about 5ft 8in and of proportionate build, with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and multi-coloured trainers.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any other information is urged to email steve.williams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve Williams.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170128456 when passing on information.