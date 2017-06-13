CCTV appeal: Man lost several teeth after attack outside Leeds takeaway

A man lost several teeth and needed stitches for a head wound after being attacked outside a takeaway in Leeds city centre.

Detectives investigating the serious assault today released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

A spokesman said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was attacked outside Dixy Chicken in New Briggate at about 4.10am on Monday, May 29.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images or who has any information is asked to contact Detective Constable 1319 Nick Dodsworth at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13170242672.

Information can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.