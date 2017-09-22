CCTV appeal: Masked robbers held machete to woman's throat during raid on Leeds pub

Masked robbers held a machete to a staff member's throat as they demanded money from the safe of a Leeds pub.

Detectives today released CCTV images captured during the armed raid, which was said to have put staff in "genuine fear".

It happened at the Three Hulats in Chapel Allerton at about 12.40am on Friday, July 7.

The men burst through the back doors of the pub in Harrogate Road while staff were closing up and threatened them with a machete.

The weapon was held to the throat of one female member of staff as the robbers demanded money from the safe.

The safe could not be opened so the men took a substantial amount of cash from the tills and left the scene.

Detective Constable Dave White, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a really frightening experience for the victims who were put in genuine fear when they were confronted and threatened by these masked men.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects since the incident but are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con 5964 White at Elland Road via 101, quoting crime number 13170309285.

Information can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.